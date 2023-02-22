2023 Tata Nexon, Harrier & Safari Dark Editions Launched At Rs. 12.35 Lakh

2023 Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark Editions come with exterior and interior updates while the midsize SUVs gain a host of new features

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the new Dark series in the domestic market with added features and visual updates in the country’s best-selling SUV, Nexon, along with Harrier and Safari. The new Dark editions in the midsize SUV duo have gained a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and ADAS technology.

The exterior enhancements include Carnelian Red highlights, Oberon Black colour scheme, piano black grille finish with Zircon Red accents, 18-inch Charcoal Black alloy wheels with contrast red callipers, and #Dark logo on the fenders. The Mumbai-based manufacturer has further noted that the Dark edition models comply with BSVI stage 2 emission standards as they are RDE compliant and E20 ready.

The 2023 Tata Nexon, Harrier and Safari Dark editions can now be booked at authorised Tata dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 30,000. The regular Nexon petrol base variant has a starting price of Rs. 7.80 lakh while the petrol-spec Dark Edition costs Rs. 12.35 lakh. The diesel range starts from Rs. 9.99 lakh and the Dark Edition Nexon diesel is priced at Rs. 13.70 lakh.

Models Model Start Price (in INR, Ex-showroom, All India) #DARK edition Start Price (in INR, Ex-Showroom, All India) Nexon (Petrol) 7.80 Lakhs 12.35 Lakhs Nexon (Diesel) 9.99 Lakhs 13.70 Lakhs Harrier (Diesel) 15.00 Lakhs 21.77 Lakhs Safari 7S (Diesel) 15.65 Lakhs 22.61 Lakhs Safari 6S (Diesel) 22.26 Lakhs 22.71 Lakhs

The Tata Harrier entry-level variant has a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh and the Dark Edition starts from Rs. 21.77 lakh. The six-seater Safari starts at Rs. 22.26 lakh and the seven-seater at Rs. 15.65 lakh and their respective Dark Edition variants cost Rs. 22.71 lakh and Rs. 22.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom pan India).

Speaking of the launch, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The #DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful #DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion.”

The Carnelian Red themed cabin gains features such as Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, compounded by a similar finish on the inner grab handles and central console, #Dark logo on the headrest, steel black front dashboard design and piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

The equipment list also boasts 200+ voice commands in six languages, six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, a 360-degree camera system, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with new UI, four-way powered front passenger seats with electric Boss mode and Majestic sunroof with mood lighting in the Safari, etc.

The 2023 Tata Nexon Dark edition comes with Oberon Black body colour, Zircon red inserts in the front grille, #Dark logo on the fenders in red colour and 16-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. Carnelian Red interior theme, leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design and red accents on the steering wheel, centre console and doors.