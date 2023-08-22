2023 Tata Nexon Facelift, Updated Nexon EV Launch Next Month

Tata Motors plans to launch the new Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift very soon, with a revamped design, enhanced features, etc.

Tata Motors is embarking on an ambitious journey, revealing plans to introduce four new SUVs by 2024, signalling a strong commitment to innovation and addressing evolving market demands. This diverse lineup encompasses both revamped models and cutting-edge electric launches, catering to both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) segments.

The spotlight is on the launch of the upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift, scheduled for next month. This highly anticipated release promises a substantial upgrade in features and design, poised to redefine the sub-compact SUV landscape. The facelift aims to bridge existing feature gaps, like six airbags, a larger touchscreen infotainment, TFT digital instrument console, and much more.

There would be plenty of changes to the exterior design as well. The SUV will get a new headlamp and LED DRL combo, inspired by the Curvv concept. The taillamp design shall be new too, along with the alloy wheels. It will also get a new, more powerful 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, and a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox would also be available alongside a manual transmission. The 1.5L turbo-diesel will also continue forward.

Adding to the excitement, Tata Motors is set to introduce the electric variant of the Nexon, further cementing its position as a leader in the Indian EV market. The Nexon Electric Facelift is expected to leverage the success of its existing EV portfolio, which also includes the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The Nexon EV facelift will likely go on sale before the ICE version, mirroring the launch of the current versions of the SUV back in 2020.

The Nexon has been Tata’s bestseller for a few years now, and it has also been a leader in sub-compact SUV sales. The SUV is poised to extend its competitive dominance with the facelifted version. Tata Motors’ strategy of launching special edition models, such as the Dark Edition and Jet Edition, is set to continue with the upcoming launches.

As anticipation reaches its peak, industry enthusiasts and prospective buyers eagerly await the unveiling of these revamped offerings. The price of the updated models is expected to increase slightly compared to the outgoing models, but not by much. Stay tuned for more updates on the 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift and Nexon Electric Facelift.