2023 Tata Nexon Facelift To Launch Next Month – 10 Big Changes

2023 Tata Nexon facelift will be launched midway through next month in India and it will receive an array of updates inside and out

Tata Motors will introduce the heavily updated Nexon compact SUV next month in India with an assortment of revisions inside and out. Here we have brought you all the ten big changes:

1. New Front Fascia:

The updated Tata Nexon takes plenty of design inspiration from the Curvv concept and its influence is evident on the front fascia. The split headlamp cluster, sleek LED DRLs, new grille and bumper sections add to the refreshed and more modern vibe.

2. New Rear Design:

Besides the newly designed alloy wheels and subtle changes to the side profile, the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will gain a more expressive rear courtesy of the full-width LED tail lamps that splits to form a Y-pattern, tweaked tailgate and bumper with new inserts.

3. Haeavily Updated Interior:

The interior will be subjected to a major overhaul as it the compact SUV will come with a redesigned centre console and dashboard and the use of more premium quality materials will also be a highlight.

4. New Dashboard:

The less use of physical buttons and cleaner surfaces meant that the cabin will give an upmarket appeal. The updated two-tone dashboard will enable sleeker HVAC vents while the rotary drive selector will be carried over. There will be new storage spaces too.

5. New Features & Technologies:

The 2023 Tata Nexon will feature a whole host of new equipment and technologies including sequential turn signals, a 360-degree camera system, ront parking sensors, wireless smartphone charging facility, ventilated front seats, six airbags, a new electric sunroof and so on.

6. New Gearbox:

The existing 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engines will be carried over and their performance numbers could also be similar. But, the gasoline mill will more likely be available with a five-speed MT in the low-end trims, a six-speed MT, a six-speed MT and a new seven-speed DCA borrowed from Altroz.

7. New Touchscreen Infotainment System:

The facelifted Tata Nexon will come with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new UI and compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The low-end models will continue with the 7-inch touchscreen.

8. New Steering Wheel:

The availability of the new two-spoke steering wheel that will debut in the Nexon facelift will be expanded to the upcoming models like the revised Harrier and Safari as well. It will get an illuminated logo along with new haptic buttons and toggle switches. It will be accompanied by a 10.25-inch digital instrument console to further up the value prospect.

9. New Capacitive HVAC Controls:

One of the key updates will be the presence of capacitive controls for climatic operations. The patented touch control panel will get two toggle switches for temperature controls and a couple of other buttons with haptic feedback.

10. Mechanical Updates:

The Tata Nexon is already a well composed five-seater sub-four-metre SUV and we do expect the facelift to receive mechanical changes to further enhance its ride quality and dynamic abilities.