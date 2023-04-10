2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Inside & Out – Walkaround Video

2023 Tata Nexon facelift has been spied again and this time in the clearest video revealing the exterior and interior changes

Tata Motors has the Nexon as its best-selling model in the domestic market and it has been on sale since 2017. The compact SUV is appreciated for its torque diesel engine that gives good mileage, top standard build quality and a packed features list. The Nexon was also the most sold SUV in India last year and it has maintained its consistency in 2023 as well.

The homegrown manufacturer is currently working on a facelifted avatar of the Nexon. It will likely be launched in the third quarter of this CY with a host of revisions inside and out. Previously, we showed you many spy images of the prototypes but this time around the clearest view of the updates can be seen courtesy of a walkaround of a parked test mule.

The styling details derived from Tata Curvv are more than evident as the front fascia is thoroughly redesigned. Although camouflaged, we can see the parted grille section, newly designed headlamps and a new bonnet giving a more upright stance. The sharper bonnet is reminiscent of the Curvv and below which the horizontal light bar covers the entire width.

The lower air intake will be accompanied by a skid plate element in the production model. Amidst retaining the coupe-like roofline, the 2023 Tata Nexon will boast newly designed alloy wheels. The rear gets sleeker LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar while the bootlid appears more upright along with a revised bumper.

The integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna and slightly raked rear windshield can also be seen. The cabin will be subjected to a major revision as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new all-digital console, a larger sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, etc could be offered.

One of the key updates will be the availability of a dual-clutch automatic transmission replacing the six-speed AMT as a new shifter can be noted along with purple seats, drive modes, a wireless charging pad, driver armrest and a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. The existing 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine will be carried over producing 110 PS and 260 Nm. But, the 1.2L three-cylinder petrol mill will be replaced by the next-gen DI turbo petrol unit pushing out 125 PS and 225 Nm.

Video Source: Roy Cruiser