2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 8.09 Lakh

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift comes with an arrange of revisions inside and out while the features list has been substantially updated

Earlier this month, Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Nexon in the domestic market and we brought you its first drive review and mileage test a few days ago as well. Today, the official prices of the best-selling compact SUV in the country have been revealed.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Price:

The 2023 Tata Nexon starts at Rs. 8.09 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 12.99 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Variants Prices (Ex-showroom, Delhi) 1. Smart 1.2L P MT Rs. 8,09,990 2. Smart+ (S) 1.2L P MT Rs. 9,09,990 3. Pure (S) 1.2L P MT Rs. 9,69,990 4. Creative 1.2L P MT Rs. 10,99,990 5. Creative+ (S) 1.2L P MT Rs. 11,69,990 6. Fearless (S) 1.2L P MT Rs. 12,49,990 7. Fearless+ (S) 1.2L P MT Rs. 12,99,990 8. Creative 1.2L P AMT (Starts At) Rs. 11,69,990 9. 1.2L P DCA (Starts At) Rs. 12,19,990 10. 1.5L D MT (Starts At) Rs. 10,99,990 11. 1.5L D AMT (Starts At) Rs. 12,99,990

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Bookings & Delivery

The facelifted Tata Nexon is accompanied by the updated Nexon EV (or Nexon.ev) as its prices are also out. The IC-engined Nexon gets a slew of revisions inside and out along with mechanical changes and is the second big update since the original Nexon was introduced back in 2017. The customer deliveries are imminent and bookings can be made at authorised dealerships or online for an initial token of Rs. 21,000.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift Exterior Design:

The exterior gains a brand new outlook taking inspiration from the Curvv concept and the overall design is more aero-efficient than before. The front fascia comes with a split headlamp cluster with LED DRLs doubling up as sequential turn indicators sitting on top. Other highlights are trapezoidal housing for the main headlamps, a new air intake with vertical slats, an updated bumper and a new skid plate.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Interior:

You could also see newly designed alloy wheels, new colour schemes, full-width LED tail lamps, a revised bumper, a new faux rear skid plate, etc. The interior is a thorough revamp compared to the previous model as it gets an updated dashboard and centre console, slimmer HVAC vents, and more importantly a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Dimensions:

Compared to the old model, the 2023 Tata Nexon is 2 mm longer, 14 mm taller and 7 mm narrower while the boot volume is up by 32 litres.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Dimensions Measurements Length 3,995 mm Width 1,620 mm Height 1,804 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm Ground Clearance 208 mm Bootspace 382 L

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Features:

The floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument console is also available. The equipment list comprises an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, front ventilated seats, six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, emergency call assist, and so on.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Engine & Specs:

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Petrol/1.5L Diesel Power 120 PS/115 PS Torque 170 Nm/260 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT/6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has been retained and is available with a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. It continues to develop 120 PS and 170 Nm while the 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine delivers 115 PS and 260 Nm.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Variants:

The oil burner is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT. The new variant levels presented are Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S).