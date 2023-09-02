2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Is Here – New Design, Variants, Interior & Features

The prices of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will be revealed on September 14 and it gets a big revision inside and out

Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted Nexon ahead of its price announcement on September 14, 2023 and it will be accompanied by the revised Nexon EV. The updated compact SUV gets a host of updates inside and out and its bookings will begin on September 4. The exterior takes plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior Design:

The interior has become more upmarket with the addition of new features and technologies and it has a lot to do with the Curvv’s influence. On the outside, the 2023 Tata Nexon gets a redesigned front fascia boasting a split headlamp cluster with a layered black grille section with the Tata logo mounted in the middle.

Below the sharper inverted L-shaped sequential LED Daytime Running Lights are trapezoidal housings for the headlamps featuring five horizontal black bars. Other visual highlights are an updated bumper with the air intake featuring different inserts at the top and bottom, a faux skid plate, newly design alloy wheels, full-width LED tail lamps, a tweaked tailgate and a revised bumper.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Interior:

The interior gets a larger floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sleeker HVAC vents, a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with Tata logo sitting in the middle, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, capacitive touch for climate controls, leather inserts with carbon-fibre mimicking finish on the dashboard, etc.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Features & Safety:

Other highlights are wireless charging facility, a 360-degree camera system, in-car connected technologies, driver and front passenger ventilated seats, an air purifier, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, six airbags as standard fitment, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, height adjustable front seats, JBL audio with nine speakers, front parking sensors, emergency assist and so on.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Engine, Performance & Gearbox:

As for the performance, the facelifted Tata Nexon comes with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. With no powertrain changes, the former develops 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 260 Nm. The gasoline mill now gets a new five-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT with paddle shifters accompanying the six-speed MT and six-speed AMT. The oil burner continues with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Variants:

The updated Tata Nexon will be available in new trim levels namely Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S). The (S) indicates the presence of a sunroof and the + variants get optional features.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Price & Rivals:

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to cost between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 14.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnte and Renault Kiger in the fiercely competitive segment.