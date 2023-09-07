2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Detailed Review & Mileage Test – Video

2023 Tata Nexon facelift gets a host of changes inside and out and it gains two new transmission options as well

Tata Motors unveiled the facelifted Nexon a few days ago and its official prices will be announced on September 14, 2023. The updated compact SUV gets a number of revisions inside and out and it continues to be equipped with the 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine options.

The former develops a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out just over 110 PS and 260 Nm. The gasoline unit is mated to a new five-speed transmission, a six-speed manual, a six-speed AMT and a new seven-speed DCT. The oil burner, on the other hand, continues with the six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.

Here we have linked the detailed drive video of the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift, equipped with the DCT gearbox. Besides the review, we have also conducted a mileage test. On the outside, the new Nexon takes plenty of design inspiration from the Curvv concept as the front fascia comprises a split cluster with DRLs sitting on top and headlamps positioned below within a trapezoidal housing.

Other highlights are new colour schemes, newly designed alloy wheels, full-width LED tail lamps, and tweaked front and rear bumpers. The interior is a major makeover with the presence of a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive controls for AC, sleeker HVAC vents, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, a revised centre console and dashboard, etc.

The 2023 Tata Nexon also features a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, front ventilated seats, adjustable headrests, and an electric sunroof. The six paint schemes in which the sub-four-metre SUV is available are Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pure Grey, Flame Red, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

The new Nexon is presented across eleven variants namely Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, Fearless+ S, Pure, Pure S, Smart, Smart+ and Smart+ S. The prices could hover around Rs. 8 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).