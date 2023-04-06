2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Coming Soon – What We Know So Far

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift may launch in the third quarter of this calendar year with substantial changes inside and out

In the upcoming months, the Tata Nexon, one of the most well-liked small SUVs on the Indian market, will receive a significant makeover. Tata Motors will start producing the Nexon facelift in the coming months before the eventual debut in the third quarter of this year. The Tata compact SUV is anticipated to receive significant modifications, including a new exterior design, significant interior improvements, updated engines, and new technology.

Powertrain updates

According to reports, the all-new 1.2-litre unit turbo-petrol engine that was first shown in the Curvv ICE concept would be installed in the Tata Nexon facelift. This new engine has 125 hp and 225 Nm of torque. The existing model’s engine produces 120 horsepower and 170 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel will also be included in the Nexon makeover. The automatic transmission options for the Nexon facelift are currently unclear. In order to comply with Bharat Stage 6 Phase-II standards, all Tata models including the Nexon have recently undergone upgrades.

It is expected that Tata Motors will continue to produce both the Nexon and Nexon EV on the same assembly line. To help promote the new Tata. EV electric-only sub-brand, the Nexon EV facelift may have a somewhat different appearance up front in order to better distinguish it from the Nexon fuel and diesel vehicles.

Design updates

With a redesign at the front and back, it is expected that the Nexon facelift will incorporate styling ideas from the recently unveiled Tata Curvv. The grille’s front features a twin-part design with inlays in the lower half with diamond shapes. Just above the grille, a full-width LED light bar connecting both headlamps is expected to be positioned from end to end.

With a considerably flatter nose and a newly created headlamp that is positioned lower down, the Tata Nexon facelift’s front look appears to be even more upright. With the exception of new alloy wheel designs, the side profile is anticipated to stay as it is. On the back side, the taillights feature a new design and an added LED light bar.

New Interior

The new 10.25-inch touchscreen, which recently made its debut on the Harrier and Safari SUVs, will also be included in the Nexon facelift, and the dashboard layout is expected to be modified. This might be one of the most significant equipment upgrades for the Nexon makeover, coupled with a new digital instrument cluster. Regarding features, there have been rumours that the Nexon will gain a larger sunroof and luxuries like cooled seats and a 360-degree camera.