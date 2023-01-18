2023 Tata Nexon EV Launched At 14.49 Lakh With Improved Range

The claimed driving range of the range-topping 2023 Tata Nexon EV Max has been increased to 453 km under the MIDC cycle from January 25

The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and it played a major role in the brand recording over 50,000 EV sales last year and garnering more than 90 per cent market share. To commemorate three years since the launch of the electric SUV, Tata has announced revised prices in a rejigged range.

The Mumbai-based manufacturer has confirmed that the claimed driving range of the range-topping Nexon EV Max has been increased to 453 km under the MIDC cycle from January 25, 2023 onwards. Another good news is that even the existing owners will get upgraded to the higher range courtesy of a software update.

It can be availed through authorised dealerships from February 15, 2023. The Tata Nexon EV Max XM trim has joined the lineup today as well and is priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a host of advanced features including EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), automatic climate control, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with i-VBAC and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other highlights are LED tail lamps, a push-button start system, a fully-digital TFT instrument console, ZConnect technology enabling in-car connected features with Smartwatch Connectivity and disc brakes at the rear. The top-spec Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux now costs Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets more equipment as well.

It comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, eight-speaker Harman-sourced audio, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, leather seat upholstery with ventilation function, wireless charging facility, auto-dimming IRVM, air purifier, HDC (Hill Descent Control), shark fin antenna and so on.

The Nexon EV Prime XM has now been repositioned at Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it offers features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, push-button start, a digital TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, ZConnect tech with Smartwatch connectivity, Harman infotainment system and automatic climate control.

The deliveries of the new Nexon EV Max XM will begin from April 2023 onwards and the reservations for the 2023 Nexon EV range are open right away. Speaking on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said,

“India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction.”

Tata says due to high localisation it has been able to take advantage of Government Production Linked incentives schemes resulting in cost savings that have been passed on to customers in the form of price reduction. The Nexon EV comes with an IP67-rated weather-proof and dust-proof battery pack and the motor comes with a warranty of 8 years or 1.60L km. The electric SUV supports DC fast charging and 4-level multi-mode regen, customizable single-pedal driving, etc.