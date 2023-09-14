2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 14.74 Lakh

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift gets a redesigned exterior and interior taking inspiration from the Curvv concept with higher range capabilities

Following the debut of the 2023 Nexon facelift earlier this month, Tata Motors revealed the updated Nexon EV (or Nexon.ev) on September 7. Now the prices of both SUVs, which dominate their respective segments, are out. Here we have given you all the key details about the all-new Nexon EV:

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Price:

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is priced at Rs. 14.74 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.94 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Tata Nexon EV Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) 1. Creative+ MR Rs. 14.74 Lakh 2. Fearless MR Rs. 16.19 Lakh 3. Fearless+ MR Rs. 16.69 Lakh 4. Fearless+ (S) MR Rs. 17.19 Lakh 5. Empowered MR Rs. 17.84 Lakh 6. Fearless LR Rs. 18.19 Lakh 7. Fearless+ LR Rs. 18.69 Lakh 8. Fearless+ (S) LR Rs. 19.19 Lakh 9. Empowered+ LR Rs. 19.94 Lakh

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Exterior Design:

The Nexon EV facelift undoubtedly boasts a more cohesive design taking inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The Tata Nexon EV has been the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in India since its debut in early 2020 and the facelift marks its first big update. The customer deliveries will begin soon and the reservations are already taken at Tata’s dealer outlets or online. The overall styling is more futuristic with the presence of a new LED light bar covering the entire width.

It also gets the split headlamp cluster and trapezoidal housings with a unique-looking lower grille section with vertical slats. Other highlights are a prominent plastic bar, newly designed alloy wheels, a revised front bumper, full-width LED tail lamps that branch out to form a Y-pattern, a hidden rear wiper, a roof-mounted spoiler, a new rear bumper, and so on.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Interior:

The brand new cabin comes with more premium surface finishes and materials, carbon-fibre like textures, soft-touch dashboard finish, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a customisable 10.25-inch digital instrument console, and a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Features:

The features list also comprises capacitive HVAC controls just as its ICE sibling, sleeker HVAC vents, a 360-degree camera system, in-car connected technology, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, air purifier, fast charging USB Type-C ports, nine-speaker JBL audio, a new Arcade.ev app suite for video streaming and much more.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Safety, Performance & Range:

2023 Tata Nexon EV Performance Specs Battery (MR/LR) 30 kWh/40.5 kWh Electric Motor (MR/LR) 129 hp & 215 Nm/145 hp & 215 Nm Claimed Driving Range 325 km/465 km Charge Time (10-100%) 4.3 hrs for MR/6 hrs for LR DC Fast Charger (10-100%) 56 Minutes

It gets structural reinforcements for improved side pole protection, six airbags as standard, front parking sensors, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, HDC, HAC, disc brakes on all four wheels, emergency call assist, etc. The Medium Range version comes with a 30 kWh battery pack enabling a claimed driving range of 325 km on a single charge.

The Long Range variant using a 40.5 kWh battery pack is claimed capable of a longer range of 465 km on a single charge. The 7.2 kW AC charger is available as standard and it helps in achieving 10-100 per cent in 4.3 hours for MR and takes up to six hours for the LR variant. The DC fast charger reduces the charging time to just 56 minutes.

The new Nexon EV has V2L and V2V capabilities and the new permanent magnet synchronous motor is lighter and more fuel efficient. The efficiency of the regenerative braking system has also been improved by 10 to 15 per cent. The electric motor’s torque has been reduced by 30 Nm in the MR and by 38 Nm in the LR.