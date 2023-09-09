2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Bookings Open Today – All Details

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift gets a thoroughly revised exterior and interior and comes with a longer driving range of 465 km on a single charge

Tata Motors revealed the heavily updated Nexon EV less than a couple of days ago and its official prices will be announced on September 14, 2023 accompanying the facelifted ICE Nexon. The pre-bookings have commenced today across authorised dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 in India.

It will be sold in three trim levels namely Creative, Fearless and Empowered. The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift will be available in Medium Range and Long Range specifications. Besides an assortment of exterior and interior updates as well as new equipment and technologies, the facelifted compact SUV gets an increased driving range as well.

On the outside, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV gains a redesigned front fascia and rear taking plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept. It looks more futuristic than its IC-engined sibling with the presence of a split cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights covering the entire width, newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, a shut-off front grille, brand new front and rear bumpers, etc.

The interior has received updates to the dashboard and centre console along with the installation of a larger 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system as opposed to a 10.23-inch screen in its ICE sibling, capacitive controls for climate operations, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, etc.

The equipment list also comprises an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, a nine-speaker audio, six airbags, electronic stability control, EPB with auto hold function, ventilated front seats, cruise control, an air purifier, etc. The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will compete directly against Mahindra XUV400 and MG ZS EV.

Other highlights of the updated electric SUV are a new cabin theme, in-car connected tech, V2V and V2L charging capabilities, adjustable headrests, new air conditioning vents, a 129 PS electric motor and a 30 kWh battery pack combined to deliver a range of 325 km and a larger e-motor capable of 145 PS and 215 Nm, and a 40.5 kWh battery pack returning 465 km range on a single charge.