2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing Again In Near Production Form

The testing of the upcoming Tata Harrier Facelift continues ahead of its launch which is slated for the second half of 2023. The 1.5-litre tGDi engine is on cards as well

Tata Motors is currently working on the Harrier Facelift and that is quite evident as we are spotting the test mules every now and then. This also indicates that the launch is very near as the Indian carmaker is aggressively testing the vehicle. In the latest round of spy images, the upcoming SUV was fully camouflaged as always but looked quite production ready.

If things go right, we could also see the new 1.5-litre tGDi engine in the Harrier Facelift. In the latest set of spy images, the SUV’s front fascia looks more defined as the camouflaged is tightly wrapped around it. This reveals the essential design elements of the Harrier Facelift. Apart from this, the four-wheeler can be seen sporting the 18-inch alloy wheels which are currently used in the top-spec models of Harrier and Safari.

Does this mean that the upcoming model will get the same set of alloy wheels? Possibly yes, but we believe that the top-spec trims will get an all-new design and the lower trims would do away with the oldies. Moreover, taking a close look at the SUV’s front profile reveals that the car will sport a new front grille with a thin air vent below it.

However, this time around the vertical headlight setup is well hidden under the wrap and the test car is using external headlights for illumination. The side and rear profile seem to be exactly the same, while the LED lighting strip, connecting the tail lamps can be a part of the package.

Inside the cabin, the affair will remain pretty familiar, besides the new upholstery, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display with a new interface and an updated centre console housing the new gear shifter. Under the hood, the existing 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine producing 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque will do the duty on the 2023 Tata Harrier Facelift.

It will be paired to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine option can also debut with the updated SUV or Tata Motors may reserve its launch for a later date.

Spy Source: Powerdrift