2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Rendered In Production-Ready Avatar

Check out this fan-made digital rendering of the upcoming Tata Harrier facelift, and take a detailed look at its exterior design

Tata Motors, the leading Indian automobile manufacturer, is all set to launch the much-anticipated facelift of its popular SUV, the Tata Harrier. First introduced back in 2019, the SUV has only received minor changes to the styling, limited to new colour combinations only. To keep things fresh, the facelift model will get noticeable design changes.

The upcoming Tata Harrier facelift has been spied multiple times on Indian roads but with full-body camouflage. As such, the design details remain hidden, but we do have some clues about it. Based on the spy pictures, Bagrawala Designs has created a digitally rendered video of the SUV, which shows us what the new Harrier would look like.

The digitally rendered model gets plenty of changes over the current Harrier. The front end is completely new, featuring a new bumper design, new split headlamps, and a new grille. The DRL consists of a long LED strip running from one end to the other, shaped like a ‘T’, similar to what we saw on the Avinya concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

At the sides, we see new alloy wheels, which look a lot more premium. Other than that, the side profile remains unchanged. At the rear, we see that the taillights are now joined together with an LED light bar, with a T-shaped white LED element in the centre, mirroring the front end. We also see faux vents at the sides, just behind the rear wheel arches.

This unofficial rendering looks really cool, and the design of the actual model would not be too far off. The forthcoming Tata Harrier facelift will also get a few changes to the interior, including a slightly restyled centre console, a new gear selector, and perhaps a new two-spoke steering heel as well. The last one has not yet been spotted on a test mule though.

The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (168 bhp) is expected to continue forward unchanged. Interestingly, a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also on the card, but we’re not sure if that would arrive with the facelift or later. The manual and automatic options – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT – would remain unchanged as well.

Tata Harrier facelift will likely go on sale towards the end of this year or early next year. In the Indian car market, its rivalry will continue with Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector.