2023 Tata Harrier Facelift Coming Soon – 5 Things To Know

Tata Motors to launch the Harrier Facelift around the festive season 2023. The SUV will get a slew of updates inside out along with the addition of new features

The test mule of the Tata Harrier Facelift has been spied multiple times during test runs and this means that the updated model is on its way. Although the prototype was fully camouflaged, we got a hint of the updates on the upcoming facelift model. So here are the top 5 things to know about the 2023 Tata Harrier Facelift.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift: Exterior Updates

As is the case with facelifts, the Harrier will also get some cosmetic changes on the outside. For starters, the front fascia will likely get a major overhaul in terms of a new headlamp design, DRLs as well as a new front bumper. These changes will be in line with the Harrier EV’s design showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The side profile will remain more or less the same, however a new design for alloy wheels is pretty obvious. Towards the rear, the LED tail lamps will be retained and a connecting light strip is expected to be added to the boot lip.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift: Changes to the Interiors

Inside the cabin, the facelifted model will sport a new 10.25-inch infotainment display along with a new centre console housing the new gear shifter and drive mode rotary dial. Rest everything including the cabin layout, steering wheel as well as instrument cluster is expected to be retained. Apart from this, Tata Motors could offer a new colour theme for the interiors in the updated model.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift: New Features

In today’s market scenario, features have become a part of the game. In line with this, the Indian car maker will offer the updated model with some new features such as ambient lighting, level 2 ADAS tech, the latest infotainment UI with connected car tech and an electronic parking brake.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2023 Tata Harrier Facelift will continue with the existing 2.0 litre Kryotec diesel engine, putting out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to the Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. Tata could introduce a 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine in the Harrier Facelift, however, there are chances that it will debut at a later stage.

2023 Tata Harrier Facelift: Launch Timeline and Pricing

Given the rigorous testing that the Harrier facelift test mules are undergoing, Tata Motors is expected to launch the SUV around October 2023. Some media reports claim that production will likely start in September 2023. In terms of pricing, the new SUV will definitely command a good premium over the current model, however, nothing concrete can be said as of now.