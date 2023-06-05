2023 Tata Altroz Gets A Host Of New Features – Detailed In Video

2023 Tata Altroz gets new features such as a wireless smartphone charger, voice-assisted electric sunroof, air purifier with an AQI display, etc

Last month, Tata Motors introduced the CNG version of the Altroz in the domestic market across six variants namely XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O(S) variants. Offered in an expansive range, the factory-fitted CNG variant of the Altroz is priced at Rs. 7.55 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.

The Tata Altroz CNG made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and upon its launch, it gained some notable features that are not available in the regular variant. Now, the homegrown manufacturer has added such features to further make the premium hatchback a compelling proposition in the segment and the video linked below shows you all of them.

Besides the new equipment, Tata has added three new variants as well. The new features are a voice-assisted electric sunroof, shark fin antenna, wireless smartphone charging facility, an in-built air purifier with an AQI display on the infotainment screen and leather seat upholstery. Barring the base XE and XE+ variants, all other trims can be bought with either manual or automatic transmission options.

With no mechanical changes, the 2023 Tata Altroz derives power from the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder NA Revotron petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 87 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 89 bhp and 200 Nm and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission only.

The NA gasoline mill is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or a DCT. The same powertrain kicks out 72 bhp and 103 Nm in its CNG avatar and is connected to only a five-speed MT. The 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in the iTurbo variant makes 108 bhp and 140 Nm and is also sold only with the manual gearbox.

The Altroz currently costs between Rs. 6.60 lakh and Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and it takes on the Hyundai i20 directly in the premium hatch space.