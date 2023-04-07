2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched In India At Rs. 16.90 Lakh

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new colours and the 1,340 cc liquid-cooled DOHC, in-line four-cylinder engine has been updated to meet OBD2 norms

Suzuki Motorcycle India has today introduced new paint schemes for the latest Hayabusa and its powertrain has been updated to meet OBD2 regulations. The Japanese manufacturer revealed the third generation Hayabusa in the global markets in February 2021 – the biggest update in thirteen years.

Within two months after its international debut, Suzuki launched the flagship motorcycle in India courtesy of its high demand. The 1,340 cc four-stroke fuel-injected liquid-cooled DOHC, in-line four-cylinder engine produces a maximum power output of 190 hp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The Hayabusa is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame.

The motorcycle has a wheelbase length of 1,480 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 264 kg. The suspension system is sourced from Showa and Brembo’s Stylema callipers can be found at the front. The features list comprises an LED headlamp, a TFT display in the centre of the analogue console, a chunky side-mounted exhaust system, and a large fuel tank.

It runs on Bridgestone Battlax S22 tyres and is equipped with a slew of electronics including a six-axis IMU, 10-level traction control, 10-level anti-wheelie control, three-level engine brake control, triple power modes, launch control, cruise control, a cornering ABS system, hill hold control and much more.

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa is available with dual-tone colour schemes as the main body gets different colours and elements such as the front air intakes, side cowlings, and the rear section are applied with different shares. The three paint options are Metallic Thunder Gray/ Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Vigor Blue/ Pearl Brilliant White.

The new Suzuki Hayabusa is priced at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) – Rs. 50k costlier – and will be available in India from April 7, 2023. It can be purchased from any of Suzuki’s big bike showrooms across the country. Speaking of the new launch, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said,

“Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.”