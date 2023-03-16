2023 RE Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched At Rs. 3.03 Lakh

2023 RE Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 gain new colour schemes, cast alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and other enhancements

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of the 2023 Intercepto 650 and Continental GT 650 in the domestic market with a host of updates. The Chennai-based manufacturer has introduced the much needed alloy wheels at the front and rear with tubeless tyres. While some could argue that the wire spoked wheels make for stunning retro visuals, the tubeless tyres would certainly make life easy at the event of a puncture.

To bring a refreshed vibe into the mix, Royal Enfield has added new paint schemes as well. The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been presented in four shades namely Black Ray, Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl and Cali Green. It is already available with Mark 2, Sunset Strip, and Canyon Red. The 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gains Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey shades with blacked out bits as the Black Ray and Barcelona Blue.

The cafe racer can also be had with Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green, Rocker Red paint and Mr Clean colours. The blacked out bits include dark finish to the engine area and exhaust. The cast alloy wheels shod in tubeless tyres are offered as standard while other updates include a new LED headlight unit, USB charging port, new switchgear and improved seat comfort.

With no mechanical changes, the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by the familiar 648 cc air- and oil-cooled parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

A slipper and assist clutch, and a dual-channel ABS system are standard fitments. The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are priced from Rs. 3.03 lakh and Rs. 3.19 lakh respectively (both prices, ex-showroom Chennai). The reservations for the 650 duo have officially begun at authorised dealerships across India.

Compared to the previous models, the Int 650’s prices are up by around Rs. 15,000 while the new Continental GT 650 is dearer by Rs. 14,000.