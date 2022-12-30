2023 MG Hector Facelift Coming Soon – What To Expect?

2023 MG Hector is expected to go on sale early next year and it will get a thoroughly redesigned front fascia

MG Motor India is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Hector in the early parts of 2023. It has already been caught testing on public roads multiple times while the undisguised spy images of the production-ready model came up on the internet from the UK a few weeks ago. The Hector is the first model introduced by the brand for India back in 2019.

The British manufacturer is planning to unveil the two-door Air EV at the 2023 Auto Expo next month. The motoring show in Greater Noida could see the global debut of the facelifted Hector as well but official details are yet to be divulged. The production has commenced at MG’s Halol facility in Gujarat. The exterior of the 2023 MG Hector gains some notable updates including a redesigned front grille.

The updated front fascia features a diamond mesh grille with chrome surrounds while the front bumper has also been revised. The split headlamp unit has also been updated this time around but the rear remains the same as the outgoing model. Even the alloy wheel design appears to have been carried over but we will have to wait and see if any other changes will be made.

The interior though comes with the biggest update as a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new generation iSmart technologies will be involved – the largest touchscreen in the auto industry. The dashboard gets new horizontal air conditioning vents and the centre console with a new finish. Another highlight will likely be the inclusion of ADAS.

The ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based features are a modern trend and MG is expected to capitalise on the opportunity and bring in tech such as lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, automatic high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and much more.

As for the performance, the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine in its mild hybrid and non-hybrid guises and the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced turbocharged diesel engine will likely continue. The former produces a maximum power output of 143 hp while the latter delivers 170 hp. The prices of the 2023 MG Hector could hover around Rs. 15-21 lakh.