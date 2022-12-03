2023 MG Astor & ZS EV Facelifts Revealed With Big Design Changes

2023 MG Astor and ZS EV are expected to go on sale in the near future in India; they gain a thoroughly updated front fascia

MG Motor has unveiled the updated versions of the Astor midsize SUV and the ZS EV for the global markets and they are expected to make their way to India sometime next year. The ZS EV was the second model introduced by the British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC back in 2020 while the Astor was launched last year to directly take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes.

The facelifts have been released just days after the patent images were leaked online and both of them look similar to the MG VS sold in Thailand. The exterior comprises a redesigned front grille and an updated headlamp cluster to bring a refreshed vibe. The revised front bumper comes with a sporty diamond pattern and wider air inlets can be seen on either side.

The 2023 MG Astor and ZS EV remain similar to their predecessors in terms of the overall silhouette while the side and rear profile look almost the same as well in comparison to the outgoing models. You could also see a set of newly designed alloy wheels making their way into the duo. The brand has not revealed any details on the mechanical side.

The 2023 MG ZS EV will more likely continue to be offered with a 50.3 kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 461 km on a single charge. The electric motor mounted to the front wheels is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 176 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The updated MG Astor could continue with the 1.5-litre NA four-cyl petrol engine in Thailand.

It develops 110 hp and 144 Nm while the 1.3-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol delivers 140 hp and 220 Nm. As for India, MG will introduce the facelifted version of the Hector next month with a new front grille and other minor visual updates. The cabin gains a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with next-gen iSmart technology.

Following the updated Hector and the Hector Plus, MG will bring in the Air compact city runabout in 2023.