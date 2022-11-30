2023 MG Astor Facelift, ZS EV Patents Leaked – Details

The new patent images show a number of changes that will be made to the exteriors of the upcoming ZS EV facelift

The MG ZS EV is currently one of the most practical electric cars in the country and challenges the rivals like the Nexon EV and the Kona electric in the market. The MG Astor on the other hand offers a similar package for the buyers but is offered with ICE powertrain options for the buyers.

Both the cars are soon expected to get facelift updates and the patent images of these upcoming SUVs recently surfaced online revealing important details and updates that the brand will offer with the facelift models.

To start with, the patent images of the facelift iterations of both these SUVs reveal a lot of changes at the front that make the ZS EV look a lot more sharper and aggressive than before. For those wondering, it gets prominent LED lights, a bold front bumper, and a closed new grille with a small air dam. Likewise, subtle updates will be made to the side profile of the SUV while small yet significant changes are also expected at the rear.

In all, all these changes and updates will give the new ZS EV and the Astor SUV a stronger and more aggressive road presence. New colour options are also expected to be introduced in the market with the launch of the new facelift iterations.

Inside, no major changes are likely to be made to the dashboard layout save for a new infotainment system, updated digital instrument console, and refreshed central console design. Reports also suggest that the new ZS EV facelift and the Astor facelift might get interiors inspired by the MG 4 EV which boasts a sleek and minimalist design with an absence of buttons and knobs in the centre.

On the features front, MG is expected to offer the facelift models with features like automatic climate control, connected mobile connectivity, a large sunroof, push-button start, ventilated seats, and more. The brand is also expected to offer better safety tech including the ADAS suite that will comprise features like forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic assistance and driver attention monitoring.