2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Launched In India At Rs. 4.80 Lakh

2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 based on Alto K10 is claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the new Tour H1 in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 4,80,500 for the five-speed manual 1.0L trim, it goes up to Rs. 5,70,500 for the five-speed AMT variant (ex-showroom). The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is claimed to be India’s most fuel-efficient entry-level commercial hatchback.

Based on the new generation Alto K10, which was introduced last year, the new Tour H1 gets a thoroughly refreshed exterior, a more spacious interior and an enhanced features list with improved safety. It is retailed in three paint schemes namely Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey and Arctic White.

It derives power from a 1.0L three-cylinder K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A five-speed AMT is not available though as the CNG variant also gets a five-speed MT. Speaking of the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

2023 Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) TOUR H1 1L 5MT Rs. 4,80,500 TOUR H1 CNG 1L 5MT Rs. 5,70,500

“The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

As for the performance, the 1.0L petrol mill develops a maximum power output of 66.6 PS at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm in its petrol trim while it kicks out 56.6 PS at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in its CNG avatar. The claimed fuel economy stands at 24.60 kmpl for the petrol-powered Tour H1 and 34.46 km per kg for the CNG version.

Some of the highlighting safety features available are dual front airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, front and rear seatbelt reminders, engine immobiliser, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors and so on.