2023 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Launched, India’s Most Powerful Mini Truck

2023 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is claimed to be India’s most powerful mini truck as it is equipped with an 80.7 PS capable 1.2L petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the updated Super Carry in the domestic market and it derives power from a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The four-cylinder petrol mill boasts improved performance as it is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 80.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 104.4 Nm of peak torque delivered at 2,900 rpm in the petrol mode.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission, which is said to be upgraded for improved gradability. The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry range also gets a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. It can be had in CNG Deck, Gasoline Deck and Gasoline Cab Chassis versions as well. The petrol deck variant is priced at Rs. 5.30 lakh while the base petrol cab chassis variant costs Rs. 5.15 lakh, CNG deck at Rs. 6.30 lakh and CNG cab chassis at 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking of the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

The LCV comes with a host of safety features including a new engine immobiliser system, reversing sensors, disc brakes at the front and seatbelt reminders. The steering wheel is now larger and is lighter as well for improved manoeuvrability.

The largest car producer in the country says the five-speed MT will enable ‘car-like smooth gear shits’ and improved ride comfort. The interior features a flat seat design for overall comfort during driving and intermittent breaks while the Super Carry S-CNG variant comes with a unique emergency petrol tank of five-litre capacity.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is retailed through the brand’s more than 370 commercial outlets present across over 270 cities in India. It is commonly used for e-commerce purposes, courier, FMCG and goods distribution. As for the dimensions, it has an overall length of 3,800 mm, unladden height of 1,883 mm, width of 1,562 mm and a wheelbase length of 2,110 mm.

The maximum payload capacity stands at 740 kg for petrol and 625 kg for CNG versions. In the CNG mode, the 1.2L petrol engine kicks out 71.6 PS at 6,000 rpm and 95 Nm at 2,800 rpm.