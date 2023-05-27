2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Detailed Review & Mileage Test – Video

We drove the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny for over 110 km on our mileage test run but did we come out impressed? Find out in the video below!

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has confirmed that the Jimny will be launched in India on June 7 and it will be available in Zeta and Alpha trims with prices ranging between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-door lifestyle off-road SUV is larger than the international-spec model and has two additional doors as well for enhanced practicality.

With rear seats folded, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a bootspace capacity of 332 litres. The exterior resembles the global fourth-generation model with an upright front fascia comprising chromed-out elements, round-shaped LED headlamps with segment-first washer, 15-inch alloy wheels, prominent body cladding, signature tall pillars and a flat roofline.

The tail lamps are mounted on the bumper and the rear features an old-school boxy tailgate with a spare wheel mounted on it. The interior of the Jimny carries a black theme and gets its unique elements as well. The features list is more advanced than the global model composing a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options.

Other highlights are a semi-digital instrument console, six airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, brake limited slip differential, ABS with EBD and much more. The off-roader has a ground clearance of 210 mm and it derives power from a familiar 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option, transferring power to all four wheels through Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system. The Jimny tips the weighing scale at around 1,200 kg and has a compact stance to be manoeuvred around the confines of the streets with ease.

In our detailed review linked above, we have talked about the dynamic capabilities and practical nature of the SUV along with its minor niggles. We took the MT out for a spin for a distance of 110 km to find out how frugal it was as well. Did it really impress you over Mahindra Thar, we wonder?