2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied Revealing Design Updates

2023 Mahindra XUV300 could be showcased at the Auto Expo next January and it will get cosmetic updates and likely a more powerful engine

Mahindra revealed a total of five electric vehicle concepts on August 15, 2022 and released the launch dates for four of them underlining its commitment to having a wide EV range under two sub-brands – XUV.e and BE (Born Electric). Before the commencement of the EV assault in late 2024, the homegrown SUV maker will bring in the XUV400, based on the XUV300 on September 6.

Furthermore, Mahindra will strengthen its ICE lineup and over the last two years, the second generation Thar, all-new XUV700 replacing the XUV500 and the new generation Scorpio N have arrived. The old Scorpio has been updated with exterior changes, new features and the addition of a revised diesel engine and is now called the Scorpio Classic.

The XUV300 was first introduced in February 2019 and it has been a decent seller for the brand over the last three and a half years. The compact SUV has not received any substantial updates over this period but the competition in the segment is steadily growing. In response, Mahindra is expected to launch the updated XUV300 in the early stages of next year.

The first signs of the 2023 Mahindra XUV300 have come up on the interweb as the test mule has been caught on camera. The prototype had its front fascia concealed while the rest of the exterior remained clear of the camo. At the front, the five-seater appears to have gained minor cosmetic revisions including an updated grille and bumper section.

The headlamps, fog lamp section and air inlet could have also been tweaked. Another key update is the presence of a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels and it will also carry the latest Twin Peaks corporate logo. The interior will more likely get a number of updates but no dimensions changes are expected and thus the cramped boot will stay put.

We can also expect new colour schemes and the T-GDI badge mounted on the fender indicates that a more powerful petrol motor could be employed. The four-pot turbocharged petrol engine could be capable of pumping out 130 bhp and 230 Nm and it could be restricted to the select top-end variants.