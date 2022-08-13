2023 Lexus GX Black Line Edition (Toyota LC300 Based) Debuts

The 2023 Lexus GX shares its underpinnings and mechanical components with the Toyota LC300

Lexus is now getting popular in the market and is attracting a lot of buyers with its good-looking and feature-rich offerings that boast strong long-term reliability and a premium in-cabin experience. The Japanese carmaker has been regularly updating its line-up and has recently launched the all-new 2023 Lexus GX Black Edition in the market. Here are all the details that you need to know about the Toyota LC300-based Lexus GX Black Line Edition.

For starters, the new Lexus GX 460 Black Line edition is based on the Premium trim and features many cosmetic updates including a revised colour palette. The revised colour options include Eminent White Pearl, Obsidian and Nori Green Pearl colours. To complement the looks, the car gets dark accents on the front grille and tail lights.

Furthermore, the car also gets new 18-inch gloss black wheels while the spoiler and the shark fin antenna boast a gloss black finish. No major cosmetics updates except for these are being offered with the new Lexus GX Black Line Edition.

Inside, this luxury SUV features new Boulder Gray NuLuxe seats that contrast with a black headliner and Black Matte Ash Wood trim. To further complement this, the cabin also gets Gray stitching on the steering wheel and the seat upholstery. Other standard features being offered with this trim include the new Panoramic View Monitor and Mark Levinson premium audio system.

Needless to say, the quality levels are top-notch and the SUV offers an impressive in-cabin experience for the buyers. No changes have been made to the powertrain of the SUV and the Lexus GX Black Edition will continue to feature a 4.6L V8 engine. This engine churns out a peak power and torque output of 301 hp and 446 Nm respectively.

It comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox that channels power to all four wheels via the standard four-wheel drive system. This powertrain boasts strong performance and does help the SUV boast strong capabilities.