2023 KTM 390 Adventure Launched In India At Rs. 3.60 Lakh

2023 KTM 390 Adventure gains WP Apex fully adjustable suspension and lightweight spoked wheels with black anodized aluminium rims

KTM India has today announced the launch of the 2023 390 Adventure with a host of updates. It carries a price of Rs. 3.60 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) – close to Rs. 23,000 costlier than the previous model. The KTM 390 Adv has established itself as the do-it-all motorcycle in the domestic market and it has been on sale for three years.

The Austrian manufacturer has confirmed that the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure will be retailed alongside the existing 390 Adventure and the 390 Adventure X trims. The main updates are a fully adjustable suspension that will aid immensely in off-roading and spoke wheels while a new Rally Orange colour scheme has been included in the lineup.

The fully adjustable WP Apex suspension can be adjusted for compression, rebound and preload helping in achieving tactile grip with the road and confidence-inspiring efficiency for the dirt according to the brand. The damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound while the rear monoshock is adjustable by 20 clicks for rebound and it can already be preload adjusted for 10 steps.

The adjustable suspension enables riders to customize ride quality, handling and comfort as per needs and laden weight. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels are light with black anodized aluminium rims. Speaking of the launch, Sumeet Narang, President, Pro-Biking (Bajaj Auto Ltd.):

“The on/offroad segment, Adventure oriented motorcycles is growing in India. We have seen a 60% surge in customer participation of our KTM Pro-XP Adventure properties. Over 50% of these are new customers, indicating a growing demand for Adventure motorcycling. We are now launching the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with popular demand features like fully adjustable suspension and spoke wheels, which makes the motorcycle even more capable and versatile.”

Other highlights in the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure are traction control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS, riding modes (street & offroad), offroad ABS, ride-by-wire tech, LED headlamps, upside down front forks, side mounted exhaust system, 46 mm throttle body, slipper clutch, five-inch coloured TFT display with app function and so on.