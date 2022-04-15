2023 Kia Telluride SUV Revealed With Updated Design & New Features

2023 Kia Telluride gets exterior updates and a revised interior while the powertrain and transmission choice remains the same

Kia has unveiled the updated version of the Telluride flagship SUV for the global markets and it debuted alongside its cousin, the Hyundai Palisade in its latest avatar, at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. With competition growing in the high-end SUV space, Kia has refreshed the Telluride with updated styling and new variants have also been added to the lineup.

As for the design, the 2023 Kia Telluride gets revised vertical LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, updated front and rear bumpers, redesigned front grille, new lower door garnish and side sills, newly designed alloy wheels and so on. In addition, three new colour schemes have been introduced namely Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red and Jungle Wood Green.

The cabin comes with a dual-screen layout (optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system) with the latest BlueLink connectivity, redesigned dashboard and centre console, new steering wheel with mounted controls, new interior colour packs, digital mirror that connects to HomeLink, a new powered tailgate and so on.

The equipment list also gains Wi-Fi hotspot that connects up to five devices, Kia Connect functionality with navigation, OTR updates, and a host of assistive and safety bits including

speed limit sign recognition, smart cruise control, collision avoidance tech and a lot more. With no performance changes, the 2023 Kia Telluride uses a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 295 PS and 355 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. It helps in transferring power to all four wheels as an option (standard in the new X-Line and X-Pro trims). The X-Line trim gets a different grille, new roof rails, X-Line badging, 20-inch wheels, X-Line embossed on the front seats, body-coloured door handles, etc.

It acts as a replacement for the Nightfall Edition with upgraded traction control and downhill brake control, improved approach and departure angles, 10 mm added ground clearance and a dedicated tow mode. The X-Pro is more off-road biased with exclusive 18-inch black wheels shod on all-terrain Continental tyres, 110V inverter outlet, improving towing capacity, X-Pro badges, etc.