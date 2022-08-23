2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Revealed – Price, Range, Specs, And More

The 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV delivers a range of 34 miles (55 km approximately), courtesy of the 1.6L plug-in hybrid powertrain

The new 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV was recently launched in the United States at a starting price of $38,490 (Rs. 30.77 lakh) and is one of the most eco-friendly crossovers in the market. The new Sportage PHEV not only boasts a highly fuel-efficient powertrain but in addition to this, it also offers a premium and a feature-rich cabin for the buyers. Here are all the things you should know about this new premium crossover.

For starters, the new 2023 Kia Sportage is powered by a 1.6L plug-in hybrid powertrain that comes equipped with a single electric motor. This motor draws its power from a 13.8 kW lithium-ion battery pack. The combined peak power and torque figures stand at 261 hp and 349 Nm respectively.

This Sportage PHEV setup offers an electric-only range of 34 miles (54 km) and takes approximately two hours to fully charge. The Toyota RAV4 however offers a longer range of 42 miles (68 km) in fully electric mode.

In addition to this, the new Kia Sportage PHEV is offered with features like all LED lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, an acoustic laminated windshield and a panoramic sunroof. In addition to this, it also gets advanced driver assistance systems including high beam assist and forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Other safety features like rear Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Lane Departure Warning are also offered with the new Kia Sportage PHEV. What you also get with this premium crossover are features like Safe Exit Warning and Parking Distance Warning System. Additional safety features include Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist, a Surround View Monitor, etc.

Inside, the car gets a 12.2-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, SynTex artificial leather heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, hydrographic faux wood trim, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and a wireless phone charger. Furthermore, it also gets features like a heated windshield and heated windshield wiper nozzle.