2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Goes On Sale Priced Lesser Than RAV4 Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid comes with a 1.6-litre turbo engine working in tandem with an electric motor to produce 229 PS

Kia has announced prices for the Sportage Hybrid in the United States market and it has a starting price of USD 28,545 (Rs. 21.67 lakh) including destination charges. It is priced lower than the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid by nearly USD 1,800 (Rs. 1.36 lakh) as it costs USD 30,290 (Rs. 22.99 lakh). The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid can be bought in three trims namely LX, EX and SX-Prestige.

The EX and SX-Prestige are available in an all-wheel-drive configuration while the LX is the only variant offered with a front-wheel-drive layout. As for the performance, the premium crossover is equipped with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine and it works in tandem with an electric motor capable of 60 PS power.

The combined power output of the hybrid system stands at 229 PS and is claimed to have a fuel consumption of 6 litres per 100 km with a total range of more than 805 km in a full tank of fuel. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed automatic transmission while the South Korean auto major claimed that the crossover has a towing capacity of up to 907 kilograms.

Some of the highlighting features in the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid are a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, latest Kia Connect tech, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument console, steering mounted controls, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a host of advanced driver-assistive and safety features.

The Kia Sportage has been in production since 1993 and the latest fifth-generation was introduced only last year with radical exterior and interior changes. In the United States and Canada, the crossover is offered in its long wheelbase avatar and is produced in West Point, Georgia. The fifth-gen Sportage and fourth-gen Tucson are based on the same platform and the latter is expected to launch in the coming months in India.

Kia is also widely believed to introduce the EV6 electric crossover in India next month or June 2022 and judging by the recent spy shots, it could be offered in its GT top-spec trim as it will more likely be brought into the country via CBU route. The e-Niro could also debut sometime next year in the local market and it will take on MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.