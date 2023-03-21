2023 Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Launched From Rs. 7.79 L With New Updates

2023 Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens gain a host of new standard features such as idle stop/go along with BSVI stage 2 and E20 compliance

Kia India has today announced the launch of the 2023 Seltos, Sonet and Carens in the domestic market with RDE-compliant engines and an updated features list. The trio not only sticks by BSVI stage 2 norms but is also compatible with the E20 fuel. While the 1.2L petrol engine in Sonet compact SUV has been carried over, the 1.4L T-GDi petrol engine is the Carens has been replaced by an all-new 1.5L engine.

2023 Kia Powertrain Updates:

The more powerful and torquier engine develops 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque between 1500 and 3500 rpm – the outgoing 1.4L turbo petrol developed 140 PS and 242 Nm. In the Sonet, the 1.5L CRDi WGT diesel engine has been ditched in favour of a 1.5L CRDi VGT with enhanced power output of 116 PS from the earlier 100 PS.

The same powertrain in the Seltos and Carens gets the power output increased by 1 PS to 116 PS. The South Korean auto major has enjoyed tremendous success in India over the last four years and the good reception for the six-speed iMT meant that it is now available as standard in the turbo petrol and diesel engines of all Kia models.

The manual transmission is only available in variants of Seltos and Carens with the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and in variants of Sonet with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine. In addition to these updates, the ISG (Idle Stop Go) feature comes as standard across the range.

2023 Kia Range New Features:

The Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa has been added as a connected car feature enabling home-to-car connectivity tech for its customers. The Alexa device can be connected to customers’ vehicles by registering on the Amazon Alexa app. They can access the ‘Kia Connect’ in the ‘Skills and Games’ section in the app and link their Kia Connect account using their log-in credentials.

It is also available for the EV6 customers. The 2023 Kia Sonet is priced between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh while the Seltos costs Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the top-spec model. The Carens, on the other hand, carries a sticker tag of Rs. 10.45 lakh for the entry-level trim and it moves up to Rs. 18.90 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The Sonet also gains standard ISOFIX and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in 1.5L diesel iMT as standard while the rear seat head rest with up and down functionality is also a standard fitment and Kia Connect skill for Amazon Alexa – H2C function in HTX and above trims. Speaking of the new arrivals, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said,

“With the launch of the EV6 in India and committing a home-grown EV by 2025, we reflected our commitment to align our product strategy with the Indian government’s electric vision. Now with the RDE norms coming into effect, we are delighted to offer our contribution once again to the government’s efforts to keep the environment clean and green.”

In the 2023 Kia Carens, Idle Stop & Go (ISG) comes as standard while the 4.2-inch cluster extended to the Premium trim and leather-wrapped gear knob applicable from Prestige Plus variants. The updated Seltos now features Idle Stop & Go (ISG) and Kia Connect skill for Amazon Alexa – home-to-car connectivity function from HTX and above trims.

The Kia Connect Skill for Amazon Alexa gives rise to Remote Climate Control, Door Lock/Unlock Status, Lock/Unlock Vehicle, Turn On / Off Speed Alert, Engine Status, Turn On/Off Time Fence Alert, AC status, Turn On/Off Idle time alert, Boot Status, Find My Car, Tyre Pressure Information, Air Quality Status, Explore Kia with model details and Fuel Level Information.