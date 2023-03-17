2023 Kia Seltos Launched At Rs. 10.89 Lakh With New Updates

The prices of the 2023 Kia Seltos are hiked by up to Rs. 50,000 and it loses 1.4L turbo petrol engine

Kia India has introduced the 2023 Seltos with a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The prices of the midsize SUV have been increased between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 50,000 and the engines have been updated to meet RDE compliance and they are E20 ready as well.

Due to the arrival of more stringent emission standards, the South Korean auto major has discontinued the 1.4L turbo petrol engine producing 140 PS and 242 Nm. The 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5L turbo four-pot diesel engines continue. The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque.

2023 Kia Seltos Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. HTE 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 10.89 lakh 2. HTK 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 12.00 lakh 3. HTK+ 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 13.10 lakh 4. HTX 1.5 NA petrol MT Rs. 14.90 lakh 5. HTX 1.5 NA petrol CVT Rs. 15.90 lakh

The latter kicks out 116 PS and 250 Nm. An all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm will join the lineup in the coming months when the facelift arrives. It has already been introduced in the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar while the new-gen Hyundai Verna will also get the powertrain upon its launch on March 21, 2023.

2023 Kia Seltos Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. HTE 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 12.39 lakh 2. HTK 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 13.69 lakh 3. HTK+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 15.29 lakh 4. HTX 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 16.59 lakh 5. HTX+ 1.5 diesel MT Rs. 17.59 lakh 6. HTX 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 17.59 lakh 7. GTX+ 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.35 lakh 8. X Line 1.5 diesel AT Rs. 19.65 lakh

The price for the entry-level petrol trim is up by Rs. 20,000 while other gasoline variants see a hike of around Rs. 25,000. The diesel range’s prices have been increased by Rs. 50,000. The NA petrol mill is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT while the diesel engine is hooked with a six-speed iMT, which replaces the regular six-speed MT, and a six-speed torque converter AT.

2023 Kia Seltos Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Diesel Power 115 PS/116 PS Torque 144 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT & CVT/6-Speed iMT & 6-Speed AT

It is sold in Tech Line, GT Line and X Line grades across seven trim levels namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. The 2023 Kia Seltos competes against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the midsize SUV segment.

The upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will gain a host of exterior and interior changes and the features list will be updated as well.