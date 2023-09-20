2023 Kia Seltos GTX+(S) & X-Line(S) With ADAS Launched At Rs. 19.39 Lakh

2023 Kia Seltos GTX+(S) & X-Line(S) are equipped with features such as Level 2 ADAS, 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black finish, etc

Kia India has today announced the launch of two new variants of the highly successful Seltos midsize SUV in the domestic market. The new variants are GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S), and they are positioned between the HTX+ variant and GTX+ and X-Line variants as they are said to fill the gap between them in an aim to reduce the waiting period and enhance the VFM proposition.

The GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants have gained notable enhancements including Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with 17 autonomous features, a set of 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with a glossy black finish, EPB (Electric Parking Brake) with Auto Hold, and all-black roof lining, available at an additional cost starting at Rs. 20,000.

The equipment also comprises a six-speaker audio system and a reverse parking camera in place of Bose audio systems and a surround view monitor available in the GTX+ and X-Line variants. Yesterday, the South Korean auto major announced that the facelifted Seltos had gone past the 50,000 booking mark in just two months.

The 2023 Kia Seltos GTX+ (S), equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, is priced at Rs. 19,39,900 while the X-Line (S) with the same transmission and gearbox combo costs Rs. 19,59,900. The GTX+ (S) with a 1.5L diesel mill carries a sticker tag of Rs. 19,39,900 while the X-Line (S) costs Rs. 19,59,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Both diesel variants are paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Speaking on the introduction of two new variants, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head Sales and Marketing – Kia India, said: “These variants have been carefully designed for the tech-savvy customers who don’t want to compromise on the looks, tech and ADAS assisted safety systems but want quick delivery. It has always been our constant endeavour to offer utmost value to our new-age customers with the best of design & technology.”

The waiting period for the 2023 Kia Seltos stands between fifteen and sixteen weeks and it will be slashed down to seven to nine weeks with the arrival of these new variants according to the brand as customer deliveries are assured before Diwali.

Kia has noted that it has witnessed an overwhelming demand for the range-topping variants, contributing 77 per cent to the overall reservations.