2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Officially Unveil On July 4 In India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will get a host of exterior and interior revisions while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup

Kia India will host the domestic debut of the facelifted Seltos on July 4, 2023 and its prices will more likely be announced by the end of next month. The updated Seltos made its world premiere last year in Busan and since then its reach has been expanded across the globe. The 2023 Kia Seltos is a thorough refresh inside and out.

The Seltos has been an integral part of the brand garnering volumes since its India debut nearly four years ago. The upcoming facelift will come with a number of revisions including a brand new front fascia. Only a few days ago, the undisguised spy images of the Seltos facelift’s GT Line trim came up on the internet revealing some of the key details.

It looks like the India-spec model will get minor changes compared to the global version. The front end comprises a redesigned grille section, new LED Daytime Running Lights and an updated bumper. The rear comes with tweaked tailgate, sharper LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal LED light bar with the Kia corporate badge sitting in the middle.

Other highlights in the 2023 Kia Seltos include revised bumper with new faux skid plate and dual exhaust outlets. There will be no dimensional changes and the side profile remains the same. The alloy wheel design could be carried over as well. The cabin gains new curved screen display housing the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster.

The air conditioning controls and vents will also be brand new while a rotary gear selector will also be added along with a new panoramic sunroof and a slew of new safety features. As for the performance, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will be utilised, producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

It will more likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The existing 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engines will continue. The former will develop around 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter pushes out 116 PS and 250 Nm.