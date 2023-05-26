2023 Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch In India In July – Key Info

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will launch in India in July and it will get a host of changes on the design front and interior alongside a new turbo petrol engine

At the 2022 Busan Motor Show, Kia lifted the cloaks off the updated version of the Seltos and subsequently, it went on sale in the international markets. The facelift has already been spied on Indian soil quite a few times and it will be introduced in July 2023. It will get a host of revisions inside and out while new technologies and a new powertrain will also be part of the package.

The midsize SUV is currently the second best-selling model in its segment and the front fascia gets a thorough revision in its upcoming avatar to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. It takes design inspiration from the Telluride and Sportage sold in the global markets and ensures a refreshed look with more modern elements.

The 2023 Kia Seltos gains a completely redesigned headlamp cluster with angular signatures as you could see in the Carens MPV while the new LED Daytime Running Lights are more prominent and they extend into the new grille. The air inlets are also revised and the new faux skid plate adds to the overall visual presence of the SUV.

Other highlights are an updated rear bumper, newly designed alloy wheels, sequential turn signals, twin exhaust outlets, newly designed connected LED tail lamps with an L-shaped signature similar to the Venue facelift, and a new rear skid plate. It must be noted that the South Korean auto major is also developing a facelifted Sonet and it could launch early next year.

The interior gains a curved screen display in a similar fashion to the EV6 comprising a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital instrument console, new AC controls, a new rotary dial and a panoramic sunroof. One of the major highlights will be the debut of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies.

Other main safety features are six airbags, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, a 360-degree camera, etc. Under the bonnet, the 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will continue while an all-new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque will be introduced. It could be linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.