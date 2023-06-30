2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Teased Showing Exterior & Interior Details

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift will be unveiled on July 4 in India and it has been teased for the first time showing exterior and interior details

Kia India has today released the first teaser video of the facelifted Seltos. Spanning 20 seconds, the video reveals the exterior and interior updates the top-selling midsize SUV will boast upon arrival on July 4, 2023. The official bookings are expected to commence on the same date while the deliveries will likely begin before the end of the month.

The local premiere will happen at 12 pm. The 2023 Kia Seltos will get an array of updates inside and out and it made its global debut in Busan, South Korea nearly a year ago. The teaser video shows the presence of a redesigned front fascia featuring more prominent LED Daytime Running Lights, a new grille section and sharper LED headlamps giving a refreshed vibe.

The front bumper has also received updates in a subtle manner with new garnish while the rear end is thoroughly revised with newly designed LED tail lamps connected by a LED light bar and the tailgate has also been tweaked. The South Korean auto major is expected to introduce new exterior colour schemes while the all-black interior has gained a host of updates as well.

The five-seater gets a curved display that integrates the updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console. The HVAC controls and the vents have also been redesigned while a new rotary selector will replace the traditional lever and the seat upholstery is also new. The dashboard and centre console have also seen mild changes and the surface finishes will be more premium.

The video also shows a 360-degree camera system, as can be seen from the camera module mounted on the electrically adjustable and foldable rearview mirrors. We do expect Kia to offer ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety features this time around with the Seltos facelift. The existing 1.5L MPI four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder CRDE diesel engines will stay put.

The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. An all-new more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol mill will stand in place of the 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine. It is already available in the new generation Verna and Alcazar and develops 160 PS and 253 Nm. It will likely be linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.