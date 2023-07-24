2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review & 200+ Km Mileage Test – Video

The detailed drive review of the turbo DCT variant of the 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift has been explained below in our video

Kia India introduced the facelifted Seltos a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). We test drove the updated midsize SUV in Nagpur and for over 240 km we tested its real-time fuel efficiency while giving the first impression of the top-spec GT Line 1.5L turbo petrol engine equipped with seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The new 1.5L T-GDI joins the lineup as the most powerful engine yet and it develops a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed iMT as standard while a seven-speed DCT is offered as an option. Compared to the previous model, the new Seltos does not get any dimensional changes as the bootspace remains the same at 433 litres.

The range-topping GT Line trim is shod on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and it has exterior and interior differences compared to the Tech Line trim. The features list comprises a new curved display housing the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, new HVAC vents and climate controls, and an eight-inch heads-up display.

Other highlights are six airbags as standard, dual functional exhaust pipes, disc brakes on all four wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated driver seat and front co-passenger seat, wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies enabling autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, etc.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is available in multiple single-tone colour schemes, a matte grey shade in the X-Line trim, and two dual-tone paintjobs (red with black and white with black). The Tech Line variant boasts a black and tan theme while the GT Line features a sporty all-black theme.

The exterior of the five-seater comes with a redesigned front fascia having sharper headlamps, an updated grille, extended LED Daytime Running Lights, new fog lamp housing, newly designed inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, revised tailgate and an updated rear bumper.