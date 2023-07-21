2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 10.89 Lakh

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift gains a slew of revisions inside and out while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has been added to the range

Kia India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Seltos in the domestic market. It carries a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The Seltos has played an integral role in the brand garnering over 5 lakh unit sales in India since its inception.

The Seltos has helped establish Kia as one of the key players in the Indian market. The fifth-largest car producer in the country has brought in the facelifted Seltos following its global debut late last year in Busan, Korea. In line with the growing competition, the 2023 Seltos has gained a number of revisions inside and out along with a new powertrain option.

The exterior comprises a redesigned grille section, extended LED Daytime Running Lights, a new front bumper section, wider air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, a thoroughly updated rear end with all-new LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal LED light bar, updated rear bumper, tweaked tailgate, etc. It has been made available in a total of eight monotone shades.

2023 Kia Seltos Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) HTE 1.5L P MT Rs. 10.89 Lakh HTE 1.5L D iMT Rs. 11.99 Lakh HTK 1.5L P MT Rs. 12.09 Lakh HTK+ 1.5L P MT Rs. 13.49 Lakh HTK 1.5L D iMT Rs. 13.59 Lakh HTK+ 1.5L T iMT Rs. 14.99 Lakh HTK+ 1.5L D iMT Rs. 14.99 Lakh HTX 1.5L P MT Rs. 15.19 Lakh HTX 1.5L P iVT Rs. 16.59 Lakh HTX 1.5L D iMT Rs. 16.69 Lakh HTX 1.5L D AT Rs. 18.19 Lakh HTX+ 1.5L T iMT Rs. 18.29 Lakh HTX+ 1.5L T DCT Rs. 19.19 Lakh HTX+ 1.5L D MT Rs. 18.29 Lakh GTX+ 1.5L T DCT Rs. 19.79 Lakh GTX+ 1.5L D AT Rs. 19.79 Lakh X-Line 1.5L T DCT Rs. 19.99 Lakh X-Line 1.5L D AT Rs. 19.99 Lakh

It is accompanied by two dual-tone colours (white and red colours with black roof) along with an exclusive Matte edition in the X-Line trim. The cabin comes with new HVAC vents and climatic controls, an all-black theme in the X-Line trim and dual-tone in the Tech Line, and a curved display integrating the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Specs Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Diesel/1.5L Petrol Turbo Power 115 PS/116 PS/160 PS Torque 144 Nm/250 Nm/253 Nm Transmission 6-Speed MT & CVT/6-Speed iMT & AT/6-Speed iMT & 7-Speed DCT Ground Clearance 190 mm Bootspace 433 L

The equipment list comprises a dual-zone automatic climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS based driver-assistive and safety technologies and so on. The 1.5L four-cylinder petrol and the 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engines have been retained producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, and 116 PS and 250 Nm respectively.

2023 Kia Seltos Dimensions Measurements Length 4,315 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,645 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L

An all-new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine has been added to the lineup and it kicks out a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.