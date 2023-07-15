2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Garners 13,400+ Bookings Within 24 Hours

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has recorded 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours and 1,973 pre-bookings were done through K-Code; prices to be announced soon

Kia India has released a press statement noting that the facelifted Seltos has achieved 13,424 pre-bookings on its very first day. The official reservations of the updated midsize SUV commenced yesterday for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 at the authorised Kia dealerships present across the country and online. The pre-booking volume confirms the good initial reception.

The South Korean auto major claims that this is the highest booking number on the first day for any midsize SUV. Kia has further stated that 1,973 bookings were made using the K-Code, a program to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners access to priority delivery that can be accessed by the new buyers.

The brand commenced its Indian operations with the Seltos and is responsible for recording more than 50 per cent of its overall sales. Speaking of the first-day bookings, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said:

“It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry.”

The 2023 Kia Seltos gets a host of revisions inside and out. The front fascia gains redesigned grille section, sharper LED headlamps with extended LED Daytime Running Lights, and an updated bumper with a wider air inlet. Other exterior highlights are newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, a tweaked tailgate, new inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, and an updated rear bumper.

The interior comes with a curved display housing the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital cluster, an eight-inch HUD, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone automatic climate control, updated HVAC vents and controls, Level 2 ADAS, etc. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm has joined the lineup. The prices of the 2023 Kia Seltos will be revealed by the end of this month.