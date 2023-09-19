2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Crosses 50,000 Bookings In Just 2 Months

Bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift have gone past the 50,000 mark in just a couple of months underlining the popularity of the new midsize SUV

Kia India has today announced that the Seltos facelift has achieved the 50,000 booking milestone in just a couple of months since its market launch. With this, the South Korean manufacturer has become one of the fastest OEMs to cross the mark in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. Additionally, Kia has crossed 4 lakh domestic sales this month.

Since its inception, the Kia Seltos has contributed to a total of 5.47 lakh units in terms of domestic sales and exports from its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh and it was the first model launched by the brand when it debuted in 2019. The fifth-largest car producer in the country has noted that 77 per cent of the total reservations have been made for the top-spec variants (HTX and above).

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift reached 31,700 bookings in just over a month since its market launch in July. About 47 per cent of all bookings have been made for variants featuring ADAS according to Kia. Speaking on the success of the new Seltos, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, ​

“Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experience for new-age customers. The design and technology flaunt factor combined with the car’s value proposition is hard to achieve and is a big reason behind its mega success. In response to the overwhelming demand, we have also optimised our production to keep the waiting period at a minimum so that our customers don’t have to wait to get their hands on their favourite SUV.”

The facelifted Kia Seltos comes with Level 2 ADAS tech enabling as many as 17 features, six airbags and 14 other safety features as standard, dual-zone automatic climate control system, dual pane sunroof, twin screen display, etc. On average, the Seltos has been garnering 806 bookings every day and 40 per cent of customers have chosen to buy the diesel variants.

Besides exterior and interior updates, the 2023 Kia Seltos derives power from a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The five-seater is also available with a 1.5L petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option.