2023 Kia Carens Launched At Rs. 10.45 Lakh, Gets 160 PS Engine

2023 Kia Carens gains a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm; gets digital instrument cluster as standard

Kia India has introduced the 2023 Carens with an updated powertrain lineup and is now priced at Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base variant. It goes up to Rs. 18.95 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The Kia Carens made its market debut just over a year ago and it has been a popular MPV ever since. It continues to be offered in six- and seven-seater layouts.

Besides the updates to meet RDE emission standards and become E20-ready, the features list has also been revised. The Kia Carens is sold in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus variants. The South Korean auto major has debuted the 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine in a Kia model in India.

2023 Kia Carens Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Premium 1.5 Petrol MT Rs. 10.45 lakh 2. Prestige 1.5 Petrol MT Rs. 11.65 lakh 3. Premium 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 12 lakh 4. Prestige 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 13.25 lakh 5. Prestige Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 14.75 lakh 6. Luxury 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT Rs. 16.20 lakh 7. Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 6S Rs. 17.50 lakh 8. Luxury Plus 1.5 Turbo Petrol iMT 7S Rs. 17.55 lakh

The new turbo mill was first launched with the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar a few days ago and it will also be available in the new generation Verna. The NA petrol engine’s prices are up by Rs. 25,000 while the other two engines’ prices have been increased by up to Rs. 25,000. As for the performance, the new 1.5L turbo petrol mill develops 160 PS and 253 Nm.

2023 Kia Carens Diesel Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Premium 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 12.65 lakh 2. Prestige 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 13.85 lakh 3. Prestige Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 15.35 lakh 4. Luxury 1.5 Diesel iMT Rs. 16.80 lakh 5. Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 6S Rs. 18.00 lakh 6. Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel iMT 7S Rs. 18.00 lakh 7. Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 6S Rs. 18.90 lakh 8. Luxury Plus 1.5 Diesel AT 7S Rs. 18.95 lakh

It sits in place of the 1.4L turbo GDI mill that produces 140 PS and 242 Nm. The bigger turbocharged petrol engine is paired with a six-speed iMT (in place of the six-speed MT) or a seven-speed DCT. It is accompanied by the familiar 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, kicking out 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque.

2023 Kia Carens Performance Specifications Engine 1.5L NA Petrol/1.5L Turbo Petrol/1.5L Diesel Power 115 PS/160 PS/115 PS Torque 144 Nm/253 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT/6-Speed iMT & DCT/6-Speed AT

The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine makes 115 PS and 250 Nm and is mated to a six-speed torque converter AT only. The NA petrol can be had only with a six-speed manual transmission. As for the features, the digital instrument console has been made as standard across the range along with the 4.2-inch coloured multi-info display.

The Kia Carens is already a feature-loaded MPV as it offers standard safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, hill descent control, TPMS, etc. It also comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, etc.