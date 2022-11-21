New Innova Hybrid Launched in Indonesia today with starting price of 21.8 Lakh (RP 419,6 MN) which is around 3 Lakh over the outgoing Innova, India debut is scheduled for 25th November

Toyota has today hosted the global premiere of the new generation Innova, dubbed the Innova Zenix, in the Indonesian market. The premium MPV will make its market debut on November 25, 2022 while the price announcement could happen at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The Toyota Innova Zenix/Hycross is a radical departure compared to the existing Innova Crysta.

It is expected to be sold alongside the Innova Crysta upon arrival and thus the Innova range will be devoid of a diesel powertrain. The exterior has received notable changes as the evolutionary approach to changes led to the introduction of a new styling direction as plenty of SUV-like details can be seen giving it a more muscular stance.

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a thoroughly redesigned front fascia comprising a new trapezoidal grille section with chrome surrounds and black inserts, an updated bumper with a wide air inlet extending to triangular housings at each end supplemented by faux aluminium finish, newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights and sharper wraparound LED projector headlights.

Other highlights are aggressive side creases, a set of new alloy wheels and new LED taillights, a revised rear bumper and so on. It has bigger proportions compared to the Innova Crysta, aided by the all-new platform. The modular TNGA-C platform has made the MPV more spacious in comparison and it has stiffer construction with improved safety and dynamic abilities.

The monocoque chassis makes the Innova Hycross a front wheel drive model contrary to the rear-wheel drive configuration of the Crysta as it uses the iMV ladder frame platform. The cabin has completely been revamped as well with the presence of a new layered dashboard and a more modern centre console with advanced features and technologies.

The interior comes with a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, more premium metallic accents, a revised semi-digital instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, powered seats, Ottoman function for the middle row captain chairs, wireless charging facility, touch-sensitive controls for climate operations and so on.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense suite of tech is also available with the inclusion of autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, and a lot more. Another key addition to the Toyota Innova Hycross is the new strong hybrid powertrain with heavy local content. It is equipped with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and the strong hybrid version of the same petrol engine. The Innova Hycross will more likely make a big impact upon launch considering the popularity of the Innova nameplate in India as well as global markets.