2023 Hyundai Verna Starts Reaching Dealerships Across India

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21 adorning a brand new exterior and interior along with a new turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will officially launch the new generation Verna in the domestic market on March 21, 2023. Over the last few weeks, the second-largest car producer in the country has been teasing all aspects of the all-new midsize sedan. Now, it has been leaked fully courtesy of the images that have emerged on the internet.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model as it boasts a completely overhauled exterior and interior. On the outside, the new-gen Verna follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy adopted in India as well as international markets. It takes plenty of inspiration from the global Elantra.

The front fascia comprises a wide black finished grille section and a pair of sharp LED headlamps and a sporty bumper. The redesigned bonnet with aggressive creases is accompanied by a thin strip of horizontal LED lighting system giving a modern look. On the sides, new character lines, brand new alloy wheels, fastback-styled roofline, etc can be found.

Other visual highlights are connected LED tail lamps, a large spoiler, and a revised rear bumper are present. The 2023 Hyundai Verna has larger dimensions than the outgoing model with a bigger bootspace. It measures a length of 4,535 mm, a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,475 mm with a boot volume of 528 litres. It will be sold in EX, S, SX and SX (O) trim levels.

The leaked images show the dual-tone interior featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a digital instrument console integrated within a curved display, wireless smartphone charger, horizontal AC vents, layered dashboard, powered front seats with heating and ventilation and so on.

It derives power from a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT while the regular 1.5L petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The NA petrol mill is connected to a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT.