2023 Hyundai Verna Crosses 8,000 Bookings, Aims To Double Sales

2023 Hyundai Verna is based on a new design language and boasts a redesigned interior; gets an all-new turbo petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the new generation Verna yesterday in India with a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base EX variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 17.37 lakh for the range-topping SX (O) trim (both prices, ex-showroom). The 2023 Verna is available in EX, S, SX and SX (O) grades with two petrol engines and as many transmission choices for each.

The second largest carmaker in the country has confirmed during the launch of the midsize sedan that it has received over 8,000 bookings. It is planning to double the sales of the model and thus aiming to become the segment leader by outselling Honda’s fifth-generation City, which received a mild facelift a few days ago.

The brand bets big on the existing Verna customer base and young consumers to drive volumes. Hyundai is currently the leader in the midsize SUV segment with the Creta and its heavily updated version will arrive later this year or in 2024. The new-gen Hyundai Verna comes with a myriad of revisions inside and out compared to the outgoing model.

It has the longest wheelbase in its segment and is the widest as well. For enhanced practicality, it also boasts the largest boot volume of 528 litres. The new Verna is 95 mm longer, 36 mm wider and with a 70 mm longer wheelbase compared to the old model. The exterior is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy, embellished with parametric design patterns.

The equipment list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, switchable type infotainment and HVAC panels, wireless charger, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, coloured TFT MID, six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS tech, powered front seats, an eight-speaker Bose audio, 64-colour ambient lighting, etc.

As for performance, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm while the regular 1.5L NA petrol makes 115 PS and 144 Nm. The former is paired with a six-speed MT or an iVT while the latter is connected to a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.