2023 Hyundai Verna All Colours Explained In Walkaround Video

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is available in a total of nine colours and here we have showed you all of them in a video

Only a few days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the new generation Verna in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 10.90 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 17.40 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). Compared to the old model, the new midsize sedan comes with a host of revisions inside and out.

It is based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy found in global models like the Sonata and Elantra. Thus, their influence can be clearly seen in the styling elements of the new-gen Verna. We are only a while away from giving our verdict on the 2023 Verna along with its mileage characteristics and other bits.

But before that, we have created a video showing you all the nine paint schemes of the five-seater, which competes primarily against Honda City, VW Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The colour palette composes of Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Tellurian Brown, Atlas White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna undoubtedly has a stunning visual presence in its turbo trim. The second-largest car producer in the country has brought in a new powertrain to the lineup to firmly take on the 1.5L iterations of the Slavia and Virtus. The new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine in the Verna kicks out a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The regular 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm and is hooked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed iVT. It must be noted that there is no diesel engine in the portfolio and the turbo gasoline mill is the most powerful in its segment.

The new Verna has the longest wheelbase and the largest boot volume of 528 litres in its segment. It is also packed with features and technologies including the Level 2 ADAS system.