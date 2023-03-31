2023 Hyundai Sonata Makes First Public Appearance – Looks Stunning

2023 Hyundai Sonata gets an updated exterior while the cabin comes with new features and technologies; NVH levels are lowered as well

A few days ago, Hyundai unveiled the updated version of the Sonata for the global markets and now it has made its first public appearance at the 2023 Seoul Motor Show. In its home motoring expo, Hyundai has revealed more information about the updated sedan as it will be equipped with a total of three powertrain options.

Hyundai will sell the updated Sonata in South Korea first before reaching other international markets in the second half of this calendar year. Despite stating that it will be available with three engines, the performance numbers have not been divulged and an all-wheel-drive configuration is highly unlikely. However, the Kia K5, which shares a lot with the Sonata, comes with an AWD system.

The three engines are a 2.5L turbo petrol for the N Line variant, a frugal 2.0L hybrid and a 2.5L NA mill. The new Hyundai Sonata continues to be based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy but the notable changes at the front have made a big difference. It is more pronounced and sportier compared to the old model and looks more upright.

Some of the highlights are a more muscular bonnet, a revised headlamp cluster and a new grille section. Elsewhere, it also features a modern LED light bar running along the width of the sedan, connected LED tail lamps, new side garnish, a reworked trunk lid and 19-inch alloy wheels in the N Line variant. Hyundai has tweaked the audio system with 12 speakers for a more immersive experience too.

The interior also comes with a 12-inch heads-up display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a layered dashboard, new driver-assistive and safety features, etc. Hyundai has said that the NVH levels of the premium sedan have been lowered due to structural reinforcements and the use of a different material for the steering wheel.

A new crash energy distribution structure is claimed to improve side collision protection. Recently, Hyundai introduced the new generation Verna in India. It is retailed with a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L NA petrol engine.