2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Launched – Gets New Night Model

The price of the new 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz is expensive by $1780 and offers a number of updates for the buyers

Hyundai recently launched the new 2023 Hyundai Cruz in the American markets at a starting price of $26,745 (Rs 21.35 lakh) (ex-showroom). The new pickup truck also gets a new Night Model that offers a number of cosmetic updates to distinguish itself from the regular variants. Here are all the details that you should know about the new 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Starting with the new Santa Cruz Night model first, the brand is offering a new 2.5-L turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This engine churns out 281 hp and 311 lb-ft (421 Nm) and peak torque output. The standard variants however get a 2.5-L naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 191 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of maximum torque.

Other than the new Night model, the Santa Cruz model is also available in eight other trim options – SE FWD 2.5, SE AWD 2.5, SEL FWD 2.5, SEL AWD 2.5, SEL Activity FWD 2.5, SEL Activity AWD 2.5, SEL Premium AWD 2.5 Turbo, and Limited AWD 2.5 Turbo.

On the design front, the car gets a large cascading grille with dark chrome, new LED DRLs, and squarish headlamps along with sculpted bumpers. The side profile is largely dominated by prominent side claddings and dual-cut alloy wheels.

The rear profile however looks bold and gets prominent LED lights and a high-set rear bumper. In all, Santa Cruz looks smart and boasts a sophisticated urban pickup body style. Needless to say, the fit and finish levels are better than most of the rivals.

Inside, you will get an extremely premium cabin and a well-laid dashboard. The car gets features like a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, front seat ventilation, power adjustment for the front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and electrically operated ORVMs in addition to other features like connected car tech and push-button.