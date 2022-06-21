2023 Hyundai Palisade Gets A Rugged XRT Trim With 20-Inch Wheels

2023 Hyundai Palisade gets visual revisions as well as new features on the inside; offered in a total of five trim levels

A few months ago, Hyundai revealed the updated Palisade at the 2022 New York Auto Show. The flagship SUV’s prices have now come out for the United States market. The base SE variant carries a sticker tag of USD 34,950 (Rs. 27.28 lakh) before destination charges while the top-spec Calligraphy costs USD 50,800 (Rs. 39.66 lakh) and to spice things up, a new trim has been added.

The 2022 Hyundai Palisade XRT trim has a rugged stance with the presence of a host of new features enhancing the exterior over the standard model. It carries over the equipment list from the SEL grade and gains a set of 20-inch wheels finished in black colour, dark radiator front grille finish, blackened roof rails, powered sunroof, lower door garnish, new bumper cladding, etc.

The AWD variant comes with Snow and Tow modes, an all-wheel-drive lock, a downhill brake control system, etc. As for the performance, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade is equipped with a 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 291 hp and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All trims feature a front-wheel drive system as standard.

Customers wanting to have an AWD configuration can choose it optionally. Compared to the old model, the new Palisade comprises a number of revisions including a more prominent cascading front grille, redesigned lower bumper section, vertically positioned LED Daytime Running Lights, horizontal red reflector with reverse lights covering the width at the back, etc.

The South Korean auto major has also added a new 15W wireless charging facility along with the latest connective tech and new WiFi hotspot capability, USB-C ports, etc. Hyundai recently launched the facelifted Venue in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be followed by the new generation Tucson and Ioniq 5 EV this calendar year. Hyundai is expected to launch the heavily updated Creta in early 2023 while a heavily localised mass-market electric vehicle will arrive by 2024. The facelifted Kona Electric also appears to be in the pipeline for India.