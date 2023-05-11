2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Unveiled – Updated Looks, More Safety

The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to arrive in the Indian market in the near future with the same cosmetic changes as the European version

South Korean car major Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the facelifted i20 for the European. The hatchback gets subtle visual changes that add sportiness to the design. At the front, it gets a sharper grille and larger side vents. At the rear, we see a redesigned bumper with rearranged reflectors.

The alloy wheels now get a star-pattern design, which looks very unique. The Hyundai hatchback also gets three new colours – Lucid Lime Metallic, Meta Blue Pearl, and Lumen Grey Pearl. It also receives a Lucid Lime interior colour package, which adds brightness to the cabin, thanks to lime-coloured inserts on the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, and doors. The seats get lime green stitching as well.

The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen have been carried forward. Other features on offer include a wireless smartphone charger, a Bose audio system, connected car tech (with OTA updates), etc.

The hatchback now gets a few ADAS safety features as standard, like forward collision avoidance and lane-change assist. Hyundai’s Smart Sense safety suite now detects cyclists too, apart from other cars and pedestrians. Optional safety features include smart cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance, and rear cross-traffic collision prevention.

The 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 engine remains the same as before, available in two states of tune – 99 bhp and 118 bhp. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is also offered on the hatchback.

Even with minimal changes, the 2023 Hyundai i20 manages to look refreshed. We expect the facelifted hatchback to make its way to India next year. The Indian version will likely get all the cosmetic changes and packages as the European model, while the top trims would get ADAS, similar to the new Verna. The India-spec Hyundai i20 facelift will get the same engines as the current model – a 1.2L NA petrol unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. Of course, there will be a price hike too!