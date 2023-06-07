2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Spied For The First Time In India

Hyundai i20 Facelift is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2024 in India with minor exterior and interior changes

Last month, Hyundai unveiled the facelifted i20 for the European market. The premium hatchback is one of the top sellers for the South Korean auto major in India and thus it only makes sense to introduce the updated model here in the near future. The prototype wore a black wrap at the front and rear and perhaps it could be hiding the cosmetic revisions.

The exterior changes are expected to be more or less similar to the Euro-spec i20 and it could be launched later this calendar year or in early 2024. The i20 competes directly against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza in India. In 2022, the Baleno received a big update inside and out and it has certainly helped in increasing its sales numbers.

The latest update for the Hyundai i20 was the introduction of the N Line variant back in September 2021. The undisguised side profile of the five-seater indicates that there are no major changes to the body profile but the alloy wheels appear to have been slightly updated. The front fascia will more likely get a sharper grille and larger air intake as in the Euro model.

Elsewhere, it could get a redesigned bumper with repositioned reflectors. But the latest Euro-spec i20 boasts a distinctively different star-pattern alloy wheel finish. Hyundai is also offering three new colour schemes Lucid Lime Metallic, Meta Blue Pearl and Lumen Grey Pearl in the Old Continent. In addition, a Lucid Lime interior colour package with contrast inserts is also available.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charger, a Bose audio system, in-car connected tech with OTA updates, etc. It is also retailed with ADAS-based safety tech as standard in Europe but do not expect it to make its way to India.

The Hyundai i20 is currently priced between Rs. 7.46 lakh and Rs. 11.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect a slight price hike in the facelifted model. It will continue to be equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.