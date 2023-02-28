2023 Hyundai i10 N Line Gains Visual Updates & New Features

2023 Hyundai i10 N Line comes with the same design as the updated i10 and it takes plenty of inspiration from the performance-based N sub-brand

The updated version of the i10 hatchback has debuted in the international markets with a few updates inside and out. The midlife revision brings design changes and noticeable features have now been made standard. The 2023 Hyundai i10 N Line comes with the same design as the updated i10 and it takes plenty of inspiration from the performance-based N sub-brand.

The city hatchback has been presented in a total of nine colour schemes as Meta Blue and Lumen Grey are newly added to the palette. Customers can pick a contrasting black roof from the options list as well. Up front, the LED lighting signature gets new graphics and it can also be seen at the rear, the inner portion of the reflector headlamps also get graphical changes.

The N Line variant gains 16-inch alloy wheels with a new design while the regular variant can be bought with newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes with blue ambient lighting for the front seats while the purple trim package gives access to tartan fabric seats with a purple finish. It can also be seen in the AC vents and stitches in other areas.

The South Korean auto major does not appear to have made any mechanical changes to the 2023 i10. It will likely continue with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol or the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The production of the new i10 will commence at Hyundai’s plant in Turkey in April 2023 and the deliveries will begin in the second half of this calendar year.

As for the features, it gains USB Type-C charging ports at the front and back, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, navigation, a 4.2-inch LCD instrument console, OTR updates and much more. The safety features list comprises new rear occupant alter and forward collision avoidance.

In India, Hyundai updated the Grand i10 Nios only a few weeks ago with the inclusion of new features and design revisions. A micro SUV based on the i10’s platform looks to be under development. The new generation Verna will launch on March 21, 2023.